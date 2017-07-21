THE BRAND NEW CO-WORKING SPACE WITH UNBEATABLE VIEWS OF SUKHUMVIT ROAD AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--21 Jul--The Continent Hotel, Bangkok

Axis & Spin, Lounge and bar 38th floor

The latest addition to Axis & Spin sees it also being turned into a co-working space every day from 10am-4pm. Set in the heart of the city high above the crowds, this is an excellent getaway where one can settle in to a comfy table, fast Wi-Fi, foods, drinks and the perfect spot to let one's inner digital nomad come out.

Bangkok Heightz, Thai cuisine and bar 39th floor

Up on the 39th floor, Bangkok Heightz, is also serving as an all day cool rooftop co-working space, combining its excellent Wi-Fi, foods, drinks with unbeatable views of the city from 8am-5pm and watch the restaurant go from a dinner venue to a suave city-view lounge as the evening passes by.

1 hour: THB 150

half day (4 hours): THB 300

full day (8 hours): THB 500

Get complimentary welcome tea or coffee and complimentary snacks for half day and full day packages

Call: 02 686 7000

Website: www.thecontinenthotel.com

Email: rsvns@thecontinenthotel.com