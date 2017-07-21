Fried prawns with mixed fruit topped with cream salad Signature Dishe at Liu Restaurant

Bangkok--21 Jul--Conrad Bangkok

For our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan at Liu restaurant, Conrad, presenting his signature neo-classic interpretations of some of the greatest dishes of traditional Chinese cuisine is both a real pleasure and an art.

The most delicious crispy delicac of Chinese gastronomy are well worth discovering.You can sink your teeth right into the delicious deep-fried prawn of the other, lightened and perfectly balanced with mixed fruits and a cream salad.

Deep-fried crispy prawn, mixed fruits, with cream salad is priced at THB 600++only

Liu is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 3rd floor of Conrad Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok and find us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok