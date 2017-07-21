Fried prawns with mixed fruit topped with cream salad Signature Dishe at Liu Restaurant

Fried prawns with mixed fruit topped with cream salad Signature Dishe at Liu RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 15:42
For our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan at Liu restaurant, Conrad, presenting his signature neo-classic interpretations of some of the greatest dishes of traditional Chinese cuisine is both a real pleasure and an art.
The most delicious crispy delicac of Chinese gastronomy are well worth discovering.You can sink your teeth right into the delicious deep-fried prawn of the other, lightened and perfectly balanced with mixed fruits and a cream salad.
Liu is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 3rd floor of Conrad Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok and find us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok
