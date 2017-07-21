Mid-Autumn Treasures 2017 At Dusit Gourmet, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--21 Jul--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Dusit Thani Bangkok invites you to celebrate the joyous reunion festival with uniquely handcrafted mooncakes beautifully presented in our special designed gift box on occasion of hotel 48th anniversary at Dusit Gourmet from 10 August – 4 October 2017.

Choose from our delicious and carefully crafted flavours including our timeless classics of Signature Durian, Original Custard, Lotus Seed, Mixed Nuts. This year, proudly present are two premium flavours, Bird's Nest with Lotus Seeds and Honey Date Palm. Price starts from THB 188 net per piece.

Available all in the unique design packaging of Dusit Thani Bangkok's exterior Building where once upon a time the tallest building in Thailand. A perfect gift as will be the last mooncakes before the new legend continues.

Dusit Gold member get 10% discount when purchasing 12 pieces or above.

For more information, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345

E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani