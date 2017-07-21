Dont Miss the Delicious Brazilian Night Buffet At The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--21 Jul--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The World restaurant of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, enjoy dinning with caravans of international buffet. Every Thursday Night for Brazilian lover enjoy Manioc soup (cassava cream soup), Bobó de camarão (shrimp with manioc cream), Ximxim de Galinha

(Chicken cooked in palm oil Brazilian style), Moqueca de Banana (Banana stewed with onion and Tomato), Churrasco Pan taneiro: Picanha no Espeto (Sirloin Barbeque) and other delicious menus including a wide selection of the premium quality seafood on ice and the international food such as sushi, sashimi, pizza, delicious Thai food and various Indian food.

The Brazilian night also serves the luscious desserts including Thai desserts, a wide range of cakes, homemade ice creams, fresh regional fruit and many more sweet treats.

Priced at just THB 1,490++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) includes Mai Tai and planter's punch cocktails from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs.

For more information or to make reservations, call 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th