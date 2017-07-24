JOIN US FOR AN ENTICING RENDEZVOUS WITH BLISSFUL BEATS AT THE BEST WINE BAR IN BANGKOK

JOIN US FOR AN ENTICING RENDEZVOUS WITH BLISSFUL BEATS AT THE BEST WINE BAR IN BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 11:18
Experience the best wine event in Bangkok combining perfectly paired fare and great wine with electrifying entertainment in a stylishly stunning atmosphere at our "Wine Pub Day" event on Thursday 27 July 2017 from 19.00 – 01.00 hrs. at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power. Free entry!
Get into the gastronomic groove with the skill-laden sets of deck divas DJ Foamberry, DJ Nana and DJ NT66 as you savour a French Bistronomy-Style Menu including Lobster Bisque, French Bouchot Mussels, Pan-Seared Pork Chop and grilled Argentinean Beef Ribeye as well as our 5 new sharing sets for 2 – 3 persons including a Seafood Platter, Cheese & Cold Cut Platter and Australian Wagyu Côte de Boeuf with Pepper Sauce plus much, much more.
At an award-winning wine bar in Bangkok, this might be a great time to start exploring our 48 wines by the glass and over 140 references of wine by the bottle plus special cocktails creatively crafted exclusively for this event. A set of 6 drink coupons at a mere THB 500 net is also available to purchase in advance to en-joy alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including wine, beer and cocktails.
