JOIN US FOR AN ENTICING RENDEZVOUS WITH BLISSFUL BEATS AT THE BEST WINE BAR IN BANGKOK

General Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 11:18
Bangkok--24 Jul--PULLMAN BANGKOK KING POWER

Experience the best wine event in Bangkok combining perfectly paired fare and great wine with electrifying entertainment in a stylishly stunning atmosphere at our "Wine Pub Day" event on Thursday 27 July 2017 from 19.00 – 01.00 hrs. at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power. Free entry!

Get into the gastronomic groove with the skill-laden sets of deck divas DJ Foamberry, DJ Nana and DJ NT66 as you savour a French Bistronomy-Style Menu including Lobster Bisque, French Bouchot Mussels, Pan-Seared Pork Chop and grilled Argentinean Beef Ribeye as well as our 5 new sharing sets for 2 – 3 persons including a Seafood Platter, Cheese & Cold Cut Platter and Australian Wagyu Côte de Boeuf with Pepper Sauce plus much, much more.

At an award-winning wine bar in Bangkok, this might be a great time to start exploring our 48 wines by the glass and over 140 references of wine by the bottle plus special cocktails creatively crafted exclusively for this event. A set of 6 drink coupons at a mere THB 500 net is also available to purchase in advance to en-joy alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including wine, beer and cocktails.

So what are you waiting for? Come on down to the ultimate wine event in Bangkok at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power.
For more information, please call 02 680 9999 or visit http://www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offers/wine-event

Latest Press Release

Movenpick Hotels Resorts renews partnership with Right4Children boosting career hopes for disadvantaged youngsters

Hospitality firm continues to support the Nepal-based NGO's efforts to improve the lives of underprivileged young people and their families through training and job opportunities Baar, Switzerland, 11 July, 2017: Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has...

Amazing Dim Sum Night

Every night at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, we're presenting your with the best Dim Sum in town! Our traditional Chinese chefs are ready to prepare unlimited Dim Sum for you all night long. Pick from over 20 menu items with favorites such...

JOIN US FOR AN ENTICING RENDEZVOUS WITH BLISSFUL BEATS AT THE BEST WINE BAR IN BANGKOK

Experience the best wine event in Bangkok combining perfectly paired fare and great wine with electrifying entertainment in a stylishly stunning atmosphere at our "Wine Pub Day" event on Thursday 27 July 2017 from 19.00 – 01.00 hrs. at Wine Pub,...

Only 48 hours! Pay only THB 1,199 net for spa massages At Le Spa, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Hurry up! All massage and spa treatments at Le Spa are THB 1,199 net per treatment via online website www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offer/48-hour-spa-sale and can be used until Thursday 31st August 2017. Open daily from 10.00 – 22.00 hrs. Come...

Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,

we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes....

Related Topics

entertainment Bangkok E&E entertain perfect PULLMAN Stylish Wine Bar Wine Pub Bangkok EVENT