Amazing Dim Sum Night

General Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 11:48
Bangkok--24 Jul--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Every night at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, we're presenting your with the best Dim Sum in town! Our traditional Chinese chefs are ready to prepare unlimited Dim Sum for you all night long. Pick from over 20 menu items with favorites such as Steamed Fresh Prawn Dumpling "Har Gou", Steamed Rice Noodle with Chicken in Chinese Dough and don't miss our signature Roasted Pork. Priced at only 490 baht++, available daily from 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm. Book now http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/

For more information, contact Lok Wah Hin on 022098888 ext. Lok Wah Hin or visit us at http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/

Latest Press Release

Movenpick Hotels Resorts renews partnership with Right4Children boosting career hopes for disadvantaged youngsters

Hospitality firm continues to support the Nepal-based NGO's efforts to improve the lives of underprivileged young people and their families through training and job opportunities Baar, Switzerland, 11 July, 2017: Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has...

Amazing Dim Sum Night

Every night at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, we're presenting your with the best Dim Sum in town! Our traditional Chinese chefs are ready to prepare unlimited Dim Sum for you all night long. Pick from over 20 menu items with favorites such...

JOIN US FOR AN ENTICING RENDEZVOUS WITH BLISSFUL BEATS AT THE BEST WINE BAR IN BANGKOK

Experience the best wine event in Bangkok combining perfectly paired fare and great wine with electrifying entertainment in a stylishly stunning atmosphere at our "Wine Pub Day" event on Thursday 27 July 2017 from 19.00 – 01.00 hrs. at Wine Pub,...

Only 48 hours! Pay only THB 1,199 net for spa massages At Le Spa, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Hurry up! All massage and spa treatments at Le Spa are THB 1,199 net per treatment via online website www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offer/48-hour-spa-sale and can be used until Thursday 31st August 2017. Open daily from 10.00 – 22.00 hrs. Come...

Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,

we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes....

Related Topics

Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square Novotel Bangkok on Siam Bangkok on Siam Square Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare Siam Square Lok Wah Hin Tradition Bangkok Present