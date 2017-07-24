Amazing Dim Sum Night

Bangkok--24 Jul--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Every night at Lok Wah Hin, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, we're presenting your with the best Dim Sum in town! Our traditional Chinese chefs are ready to prepare unlimited Dim Sum for you all night long. Pick from over 20 menu items with favorites such as Steamed Fresh Prawn Dumpling "Har Gou", Steamed Rice Noodle with Chicken in Chinese Dough and don't miss our signature Roasted Pork. Priced at only 490 baht++, available daily from 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm. Book now http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/

For more information, contact Lok Wah Hin on 022098888 ext. Lok Wah Hin or visit us at http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/