Zings tasty and healthy menus coming fresh from the garden at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--24 Jul--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

If you are looking for the city's best options for clean and healthy eating, visit Zing Bakery on the ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to shake up your day with Zing's tasty and healthy menus "From The Garden." We use fresh ingredients that clean without chemicals to provide you with a bounty of fresh vegetables and organic herbs to add robust, fresh flavours to every selection, creating a delightful and healthy experience, including favorites such as Caesar salad, Chefs salad, Seared tuna Tataki salad, Smoked salmon and so much more to serve up healthier meals for health lovers in a relaxed atmosphere, available every day from 07:00 to 21:00 hrs and starting at only THB 180++ per dish (plus government tax and service charges).

For more information or to make reservations, please call 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th