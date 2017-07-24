Zings tasty and healthy menus coming fresh from the garden at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Zings tasty and healthy menus coming fresh from the garden at Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 13:32
If you are looking for the city's best options for clean and healthy eating, visit Zing Bakery on the ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to shake up your day with Zing's tasty and healthy menus "From The Garden." We use fresh ingredients that clean without chemicals to provide you with a bounty of fresh vegetables and organic herbs to add robust, fresh flavours to every selection, creating a delightful and healthy experience, including favorites such as Caesar salad, Chefs salad, Seared tuna Tataki salad, Smoked salmon and so much more to serve up healthier meals for health lovers in a relaxed atmosphere, available every day from 07:00 to 21:00 hrs and starting at only THB 180++ per dish (plus government tax and service charges).
If you are looking for the city's best options for clean and healthy eating, visit Zing Bakery on the ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to shake up your day with Zing's tasty and healthy menus "From The...
