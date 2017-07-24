Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok Appoints its New Director of Sales and Marketing

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok Appoints its New Director of Sales and MarketingGeneral Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 17:58
A German national and graduate of the Hotel Management School in Dortmund, Mr. Sasse has been with Marriott International for almost two decades, out of which, 15 years in a senior leadership role in Sales and Marketing.
Prior to joining the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok, Mr. Sasse has been exploring the world with various international assignments, including the Warsaw Marriott Hotel in Poland, the JW Marriott Absheron Baku in Azerbaijan and most recently at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall where he was responsible for the repositioning of the hotel following a multi-million pounds renovation.
Notable achievements in his career include achieving outstanding team award 2010 as global account director; property sales leader award Europe in 2012; increasing market share in both 2012 and 2013 during his tenure at Warsaw Marriott Hotel as well as establishing JW Marriott Absheron Baku as the best for "overall guest satisfaction" within the JW Marriott portfolio in Europe.
In his new role, Mr. Sasse will report to Mr. Richard Chapman – General Manager and will be responsible for spearheading a successful team of 40 associates and leading the Sales & Marketing strategies.
