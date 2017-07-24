Photo Release: Fujitsu works with the Thai Red Cross Society to contribute to society through the annual 19th FTH Voluntary Blood Donation Day

Bangkok--24 Jul--PR One Network Ms. Krittinee Sivakul, Head of HR & Administration Group, Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FTH) (the 9th on the left) led a group comprising company management and staff at a special executives and 189 employees of the company recently donated blood to the Thai Red Cross Society at "The 19th FTH Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2017". Since the company's first voluntary blood donation drive, over 2,839 Fujitsu staff in Thailand have given precious plasma to help save the lives of patients at hospitals across the country. The company plans for a similar CSR activity in December 2017.

