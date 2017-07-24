Only 48 hours! Pay only THB 1,199 net for spa massages At Le Spa, Pullman Bangkok King Power

General Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 11:03
Bangkok--24 Jul--Pullman Bangkok King Power
Pay only THB 1,199 net when you book a spa treatment online within 48 hours!

Hurry up! All massage and spa treatments at Le Spa are THB 1,199 net per treatment via online website www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offer/48-hour-spa-sale and can be used until Thursday 31st August 2017. Open daily from 10.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Come and enjoy a truly indulgent special offer with some extra special prices on massage and spa treatments at the Le Spa, the latest urban sanctuary providing travellers with an on the go holistic spa experience.

Renowned as the best spa in Bangkok, the newly designed Pullman Spa offers guests a sublime experience to help restore energy and wellness. Discover 4 new treatments catering to exactly what the new generation of hyper-connected and sophisticated travellers are looking for today.

LPG Endermologie®, a non-invasive anti-ageing and slimming treatment that helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and cellulite
The Cryolift device by Laboratoires Filorga combines cryotherapy and LED light therapy technology to help treat pigmented and fatigued skin for a luminous glow
· Indulge in a selection of traditional massages combined with a unique blend of Thai herbs, organic ingredients and infused oils by the Asian-inspired Pañpuri brand
For more information, please call 02 680 9999 orhttp://www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/spa-and-fitness/spa-in-bangkok/

