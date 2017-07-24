Only 48 hours! Pay only THB 1,199 net for spa massages At Le Spa, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Only 48 hours! Pay only THB 1,199 net for spa massages At Le Spa, Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 11:03
Hurry up! All massage and spa treatments at Le Spa are THB 1,199 net per treatment via online website www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offer/48-hour-spa-sale and can be used until Thursday 31st August 2017. Open daily from 10.00 – 22.00 hrs.
Come and enjoy a truly indulgent special offer with some extra special prices on massage and spa treatments at the Le Spa, the latest urban sanctuary providing travellers with an on the go holistic spa experience.
Renowned as the best spa in Bangkok, the newly designed Pullman Spa offers guests a sublime experience to help restore energy and wellness. Discover 4 new treatments catering to exactly what the new generation of hyper-connected and sophisticated travellers are looking for today.
