Photo Release: The Art Talk Chakhabhand Posayakrit, the Nations outstanding artist in reign of Rama 9

Bangkok--24 Jul--CMO Public Company Limited Mr.Sermkhun Kunawong (center) Director of Thai Art Project with Professor Preecha Thaothong (3rd from right) the National Artist ( painting) in 2009, Mr. Prakorn Komkieng (2nd from right) the curator and famous art lecturers and Mr.Chuang Moolpinit the National Artist ( painting) in 2013 (right)in the photo session of The Art Talk "Chakhabhand Posayakrit, the Nation's outstanding artist in reign of Rama 9" and invite to appreciate the art exhibition Chakhabhand Posayakrit in the collection of Sermkhun Kunawong and his daughters. The exhibition is open daily for free admission from now to 1 October 2017 10.30 am -08.30 pm. Except Monday at Room 407 4th floor in Bangkok Art and Culture Center

