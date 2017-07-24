Meet The Chef at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

DISCOVER HIS BACKGROUND AND COME TASTE HIS CUISINE.

Thai native Chef Chaiyatath Thammaraksa, known to both his colleagues and guests alike as Chef Nick, grew up in a household which embraced the importance of traditional local cuisine and warm Thai hospitality. His passion for cooking developed at an early age, watching entranced as his family prepared a host of enticing dishes in their small kitchen, and he hasn't looked back on his decision to become a Chef ever since.

After having mastered the diverse complexities of Thai cuisine from Suan Dusit International Culinary School in 2006, he began his training on mastering the art of the many elements which make up Western cuisine. He received certification from the Dusit Thani College for Professional Western Cuisine in 2015, complemented by an acknowledgement in molecular gastronomy as well.

Chef Nick interprets Thai and Western cuisine in a contemporary and refined way. He is always eager to create new avant-garde recipes and bespoke menus for guests which offer a tantalising blend of classic cultural elements and modern fusion fare. For him, the ingredients are the key to a sublime result and Chef Nick uses only the freshest and most seasonal produce, strictly sourced for their quality from the most reputable of suppliers. He believes that truly delectable cuisine is made with simple elements which combine perfectly and are renowned for their distinctive flavours and he considers it an integral part of his job to inspire and educate guests about what constitutes a flawless dish.