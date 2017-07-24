Meet The Pastry Chef at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Frederic Guison as the hotel's new Pastry Chef.

A native of France, the spiritual home of the most delectable pastry items, Frederic is a 6-year ACCOR veteran with nearly 20 years of the first-class experience creating the most delicious bakery items possible for his guests' pastry pleasure.

After graduating from the renowned Chambre de Metiers in Bayonne, France with a Diploma in CAP Pâtissier Frederic honed his skills at the SNC Loubere in Biarritz, working his way up to a Commis position, before joining ACCOR in 2011 at the Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit in "Le Boulanger", one of the capital's most famous French bakeries with a strong fan base among local pastry aficionados. Frederic's subsequent appearance in several Thai publications and videos soon spread the word that a true maestro of his art was in town.

Frederic's inspiration, passion and innate skills are evident in every item he lovingly creates. He sources his ingredients with great care and if they are not of the highest quality then they simply do not make it into his kitchen. From perfect pastries, creative cakes and dreamy desserts to incomparable freshly-baked bread and irresistible cake buffets Frederic's sole intention is that his guests are left with the memory of having experienced an unforgettable moment at the hands of a true culinary artist.

An unforgettable moment which is sure to enchant and enrich the lives and taste buds of his newest group of discerning guests at Hotel Baraquda MGallery by Sofitel.