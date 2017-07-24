Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,

Bangkok--24 Jul--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes. For dessert we have a chocolate fountain as well as a crepe and ice-cream station. To make your Sunday even more special; enjoy a free flow of wine, local beers, Thai Mojito, Virgin Mojito, fresh coconut, coffee and tea! Our brunch is also perfect for families as we have a kids' corner where children can do crafts, draw, watch TV or play

on the PlayStation. Children under 6 year eat for free and children aged 6-12 get 50% off. Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person every Sunday from 12.00 -15.00 hrs. Special! on 9 & 16 July 2017 only we are offering a 50% discountto those who book online at http://www.novotelbkk.com/th/offers/50-off-sunday-brunch/

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE or visit the websitehttp://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/the-square/