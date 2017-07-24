Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,

General Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 10:40
Bangkok--24 Jul--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes. For dessert we have a chocolate fountain as well as a crepe and ice-cream station. To make your Sunday even more special; enjoy a free flow of wine, local beers, Thai Mojito, Virgin Mojito, fresh coconut, coffee and tea! Our brunch is also perfect for families as we have a kids' corner where children can do crafts, draw, watch TV or play

on the PlayStation. Children under 6 year eat for free and children aged 6-12 get 50% off. Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person every Sunday from 12.00 -15.00 hrs. Special! on 9 & 16 July 2017 only we are offering a 50% discountto those who book online at http://www.novotelbkk.com/th/offers/50-off-sunday-brunch/

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE or visit the websitehttp://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/the-square/

Latest Press Release

Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,

we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes....

President Li Zhenguo: Distributed PV Formally Enters 3.0 Era

In 2016, China's newly installed capacity of distributed PV was 4.24 million kilowatts, an increase of 200% year on year. In 2017, according to an analysis of major enterprises by China National Renewable Energy Center, it's estimated that China's newly...

GAC Motor#s First All-electric SUV GE3 Now On Sale, Sets New Benchmark in New Energy Sector

Chinese leading automaker GAC Motor has officially released its first self-developed smart all-electric SUV GE3 into the Chinese market. Made its international debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January, GE3 is based on...

Fried prawns with mixed fruit topped with cream salad Signature Dishe at Liu Restaurant

For our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan at Liu restaurant, Conrad, presenting his signature neo-classic interpretations of some of the greatest dishes of traditional Chinese cuisine is both a real pleasure and an art. The most delicious crispy delicac of...

Photo Release: Love Thai Food? Why not join us the Thai cooking classes at Cafe Andaman Come and discover our delectable crafted Thai cuisine.

At Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket, make your trip a bit more special with our Thai cooking classes available every Friday and Saturday at 11.30 a.m. at Cafe Andaman. Let these wonderful cooking classes tempt you for only 2,400 Baht net per guest for a 2-day...

Related Topics

Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square Novotel Bangkok on Siam Bangkok on Siam Square The Square Novotel Novotel Bangkok INTERNATIONAL on Siamsquare Sunday Brunch Siam Square The Square