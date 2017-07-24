Sundays are for waking up late and having unlimited amounts of food and drink. Every Sunday at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square,General Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 10:40
we offer an amazing Sunday brunch. Be sure to expect a full seafood station featuring crabs, prawns, oysters and mussels. Some highlights salmon gravlax, foie gras, pasta, pizza, caesar salad and meat station as well as a variety of international dishes. For dessert we have a chocolate fountain as well as a crepe and ice-cream station. To make your Sunday even more special; enjoy a free flow of wine, local beers, Thai Mojito, Virgin Mojito, fresh coconut, coffee and tea! Our brunch is also perfect for families as we have a kids' corner where children can do crafts, draw, watch TV or play
on the PlayStation. Children under 6 year eat for free and children aged 6-12 get 50% off. Priced at 1,390 THB++ per person every Sunday from 12.00 -15.00 hrs. Special! on 9 & 16 July 2017 only we are offering a 50% discountto those who book online at http://www.novotelbkk.com/th/offers/50-off-sunday-brunch/
Latest Press Release
