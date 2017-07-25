HYATT OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2017

Bangkok--25 Jul--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Thailand; Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Park Hyatt Bangkok and Hyatt Place Phuket Patong, in association with the Banyan Golf Club, will host the eighth annual "Hyatt Open 2017 Golf Tournament" during Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September 2017 at the Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin.

Practicing your swing and join the two-day tournament will allow golfers to enjoy the challenge of playing 36 holes tournament, while at the same time, enjoying the spectacular views of Banyan Golf Club, the top awarded Golf club in Thailand. The Hyatt Open 2017 Champion will be awarded with the Hyatt Open trophy; a traditional silver Claret Jug. Moreover, we will have a variety of prizes for lucky draw and charity auctions from Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world as well as return air tickets.

The special golf package starts from THB 21,800 net for one player and THB 30,800 net for two players based on twin sharing room basis. The package includes:

• A two-night stay at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin with breakfast (or at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok or Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, or one night stay at Park Hyatt Bangkok, terms and conditions apply).

• Two rounds of golf, including the awards lunch

• Gala dinner at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin

• Transfers between Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and Banyan Golf Club

Mark your calendar and book now.

Please call Hyatt Regency Hua Hin on +66 3252 1234 or email reservations.hrhuahin@hyatt.com for more details and reservations.