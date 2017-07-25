HYATT OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2017

HYATT OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT 2017General Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 16:26
Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Thailand; Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Park Hyatt Bangkok and Hyatt Place Phuket Patong, in association with the Banyan Golf Club, will host the eighth annual "Hyatt Open 2017 Golf Tournament" during Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September 2017 at the Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin.
Practicing your swing and join the two-day tournament will allow golfers to enjoy the challenge of playing 36 holes tournament, while at the same time, enjoying the spectacular views of Banyan Golf Club, the top awarded Golf club in Thailand. The Hyatt Open 2017 Champion will be awarded with the Hyatt Open trophy; a traditional silver Claret Jug. Moreover, we will have a variety of prizes for lucky draw and charity auctions from Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world as well as return air tickets.
