Photo Release: BOI Taipei Delegates Pay Visit to Hemaraj#s Industrial Estates

Bangkok--25 Jul--Francom Asia Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (ESIE) and Hemaraj Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (HESIE), both located in Rayong province, recently received the visit of a delegation from Taiwan's Board of Investment. Ms. LaddaRojanavilaivudh, Director - Industrial Land Customer Development, welcomed the group and gave them a comprehensive tour of both estates and a visit to several factories. The executives also highlighted Hemaraj's competitive advantages in terms of strategic location, excellent infrastructure and outstanding service.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: BOI Taipei Delegates Pay Visit to Hemaraj#s Industrial Estates Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (ESIE) and Hemaraj Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (HESIE), both located in Rayong province, recently received the visit of a delegation from Taiwan's Board of Investment. Ms. LaddaRojanavilaivudh, Director -...

Photo Release: WHA Group Sponsors Songkran Ceremony at Khlong Kiew Sub-district Administrative Organization Hemaraj Land and Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), paid tribute to the elders of the community and donated money to Khlong Kiew Sub-district Administrative Organization to celebrate the Songkran festival. Hemaraj takes...

MUSEFLOWER RETREAT SPA BRINGS THAI WELLNESS TO ASIAS BIGGEST YOGA COMMUNITY AT ASIA YOGA CONFERENCE HONG KONG Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai's management team reunited with former guests and connected with the international yoga community at the region's leading yoga event, the Evolution Asia Yoga Conference in Hong Kong recently. Led by Museflower...

Ten Fun Facts about eSports 1. According to an article in USA Today, more people watch esports than watch the NBA Finals. 2. Since 2013, according to US Government, esports players are considered professional athletes, in regard to getting a VISA to go to the US to participate in...

Nord Anglia Education Students Address The President and Members of The UN General Assembly Students from Nord Anglia Education schools in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America led discussions about progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs or Global Goals) at a special side-event during the United Nation's (UN) High-Level...

Related Topics