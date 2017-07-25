Functional training Good Health start Lifestyles on 26

Bangkok--25 Jul--Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Have you ever bored the exercise? LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld recommend an excited and funny exercise "functional training" which make your body endure and flexible. It is one of the best choices to increase the efficiency of exercise of muscle and every joint in your body. It makes your muscle strong and increases your efficiency body flexibility and decreases your fat and your weight to the suitable quantity. Functional training is the combination between exercise and sport equipment such as body weigh - makes your all muscle move together. Functional training is get more interesting because it can respond the demand of exercise people and make your exercise goal achieve

Fulfill the perfection, fulfill the lifestyle of healthy people and experience the functional training at LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

For more information and advance bookings, please call us at: 02-100-6299.