NEW GOURMET DELIGHTS AT THE SUNDAY JAZZY BRUNCH

Bangkok--25 Jul--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

At the spectacular Sunday Jazzy Brunch, our creative culinary team are always introducing new and exciting dishes.

The gourmet feast includes baked snapper with Thai herbs, tender roast porchetta, and roast Australian 240-day prime rib of beef. Held across three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch features appetizers, cold cuts, salads, soups, fresh imported seafood and oysters, dim sum, sushi, exotic Indian curries, and Thai favorites, a live pasta and risotto station, imported cheeses, irresistible European and Thai desserts, and much more. It's an experience you can enjoy until September

With one of the finest gourmet buffets in Bangkok, live jazz music and fun for the children, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch is the perfect way to make the weekend unforgettable for the whole family. Little princes and princesses will enjoy our "Kid's Corner" with cupcakes creation activity.

From August to December, every first Sunday of the Month, help raise funds for the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation at the monthly charity auctions.

The renowned Sunday Jazzy Brunch is served every Sunday from 00 to 15.00 hours on level 1.The Sunday Jazzy Brunch is just 2,500++ Baht per person.Free flow Prosecco wines and cocktails at 999++ Baht per person.The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498353 email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store