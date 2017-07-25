Ten Fun Facts about eSports

Bangkok--25 Jul--Francomasia

1. According to an article in USA Today, more people watch esports than watch the NBA Finals.

2. Since 2013, according to US Government, esports players are considered professional athletes, in regard to getting a VISA to go to the US to participate in esports competitions.

3. Esports will become a medal sport for the first time at the 2022 Asian Games.

4. On top of hours of game practice, pro-gamers follow a training regimen that involves strengthening their core, improving their posture, and strengthening their forearms, hands, wrists and fingers. It can even involve cardiovascular exercise.

5. In 2017, the global esports audience is expected to reach 385 million.

6. An increasing number of celebrities have been investing in the eSports industry, including Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, former NBA superstar Magic Johnson and even Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou, who owns Taiwanese professional League of Legends gaming team Taipei Assassins.

7. Apart from the wages provided by their team and prize money from the tournaments, successful pro-gamers generate income from sponsorships, streaming advertisements, subscribers, website partnerships and merchandise through their own shops.

8. According to Newzoo, the leading provider of market intelligence covering global games, esports and mobile markets, the total worldwide market for esports will reach $1.5 billion by 2020.

9. It's not just for the boys – according to a consumer intelligence report by PwC, 22% of women say they're involved in esports, compared to 18% of men.

10. The world's first tournament that features the return of the legends (former League of Legends world champions and all-stars) will be held in Hong Kong.