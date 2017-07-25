An Evening with the New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band One Night Only, Live at The Living Room!General Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 12:48
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, in association with the Kitarat Foundation and the US Embassy are proud to present "An Evening with the New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band", live at The Living Room.
New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band in the intimate surroundings of Bangkok's premier live jazz venue, The Living Room. The sensational traditional jazz ensemble, co-led by former Preservation Hall Band leader, Wendell Brunious, will make this a night to remember.
The Jazzminions will play from 20:00 hrs. followed by The New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Bandstarting from 21:00 hrs. The Cannon Brothers featuring Randy Cannon on piano and Steve Cannon on trumpet will also perform three sets from 22:00 – 00:30 hrs.
Latest Press Release
Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai's management team reunited with former guests and connected with the international yoga community at the region's leading yoga event, the Evolution Asia Yoga Conference in Hong Kong recently. Led by Museflower...
1. According to an article in USA Today, more people watch esports than watch the NBA Finals. 2. Since 2013, according to US Government, esports players are considered professional athletes, in regard to getting a VISA to go to the US to participate in...
Students from Nord Anglia Education schools in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America led discussions about progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs or Global Goals) at a special side-event during the United Nation's (UN) High-Level...
Mr. Sunya Baopoonthong, Corporate Affairs Manager, Hemaraj Land and Development, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), handed over a cheque worth THB 200,000 to Sriracha District Chief Officer Worayan Boonnarat. This monetary donation was...
Isuzu Motors Company (Thailand) Limited, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and pickup trucks, recently held the grand opening ceremony for its Knock-Down facility at the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate...