An Evening with the New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band One Night Only, Live at The Living Room!

Bangkok--25 Jul--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, in association with the Kitarat Foundation and the US Embassy are proud to present "An Evening with the New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band", live at The Living Room.

For one night only on Friday 14 July, you can swing to the sound of the world renowned

New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Band in the intimate surroundings of Bangkok's premier live jazz venue, The Living Room. The sensational traditional jazz ensemble, co-led by former Preservation Hall Band leader, Wendell Brunious, will make this a night to remember.

The Jazzminions will play from 20:00 hrs. followed by The New Orleans All-Stars Jazz Bandstarting from 21:00 hrs. The Cannon Brothers featuring Randy Cannon on piano and Steve Cannon on trumpet will also perform three sets from 22:00 – 00:30 hrs.

Tickets:

1,000 baht net for The Grande Club members, including two standard drinks.2,000 baht net for non-members, including two standard drinks.

Credit card guarantee required or purchase through the online store at

https://www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store

Don't miss the "An Evening with the New Orleans Jazz All-Stars" at The Living Room!

The Living Room – It Simply Swings!

For more information, please contact 02 6498353 or emaildining.sgs@luxurycollection.com