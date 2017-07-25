Photo Release: WHA Group Sponsors Celebration of Phra Bhuddha Sihing, Songkran Festival and Matcha Kachad

Bangkok--25 Jul--Francomasia Mr. Sunya Baopoonthong, Corporate Affairs Manager, Hemaraj Land and Development, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), handed over a cheque worth THB 200,000 to Sriracha District Chief Officer Worayan Boonnarat. This monetary donation was given to support the community's Songkran Festival-related activities including a worship ceremony for Phra Bhuddha Sihing and the Matcha Kachad activity at the Chonburi Red Cross Fair.

