MOM DESERVES THE BEST- MOTHERS DAY CELEBRATIONS Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit invites families to a special buffet honouring a very special lady.

Bangkok--25 Jul--PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

It's a time to honour the most precious woman in family on this national mother's day, treat her to a celebratory brunch and make the best of it at Atelier Restaurant.

weekend of 12th and 13th August, treat mom to Atelier's outstanding brunch buffet featuring seafood on ice with king and snow crab, oyster, mussel and shrimp; premium grilled meats including Wagyu beef and lamb; Asian favourites; foie gras; cheeses; and much more.

Our Mother's buffet spread also includes special cuisine stations; Chinese for Peking duck and dim sum; Spanish serving up paella and Iberico ham; and Japanese for sushi and sashimi. Desserts include cakes, chocolate fountain, crêpe Suzette, Thai sweets and ice cream teppanyaki.

Kids' corner, a magician and balloon clown are also available.

Mother's day brunch is available from noon to 3.00 pm. on 12-13 August 2017 only, at THB 1,899++ per person including free flow soft drinks. Every mom receives a flower garland as well as one complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Accor Plus members receive a 40% discount on group dining up to 6 persons. Citibank, KBank,KTC,Krungsri, SCB, and Central credit cards receive 30% discount on group dining up to 4 persons.

MOM DESERVES THE BEST- MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATIONS AT PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Date: 12-13 August 2017

Time: 12.00 pm. – 3.00 pm.

Price: THB 1,899++ per person

Reservation: 02 204 4000

Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/offers/mothers-day-buffet-promotion-2017/