MOM DESERVES THE BEST- MOTHERS DAY CELEBRATIONS Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit invites families to a special buffet honouring a very special lady.General Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 09:08
weekend of 12th and 13th August, treat mom to Atelier's outstanding brunch buffet featuring seafood on ice with king and snow crab, oyster, mussel and shrimp; premium grilled meats including Wagyu beef and lamb; Asian favourites; foie gras; cheeses; and much more.
Our Mother's buffet spread also includes special cuisine stations; Chinese for Peking duck and dim sum; Spanish serving up paella and Iberico ham; and Japanese for sushi and sashimi. Desserts include cakes, chocolate fountain, crêpe Suzette, Thai sweets and ice cream teppanyaki.
Mother's day brunch is available from noon to 3.00 pm. on 12-13 August 2017 only, at THB 1,899++ per person including free flow soft drinks. Every mom receives a flower garland as well as one complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Accor Plus members receive a 40% discount on group dining up to 6 persons. Citibank, KBank,KTC,Krungsri, SCB, and Central credit cards receive 30% discount on group dining up to 4 persons.
