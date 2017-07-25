MUSEFLOWER RETREAT SPA BRINGS THAI WELLNESS TO ASIAS BIGGEST YOGA COMMUNITY AT ASIA YOGA CONFERENCE HONG KONG

Bangkok--25 Jul--Museflower Retreat & Spa

Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai's management team reunited with former guests and connected with the international yoga community at the region's leading yoga event, the Evolution Asia Yoga Conference in Hong Kong recently.

Led by Museflower Retreat & Spa founder & owner Tania Ho, the weekend started with a reunion dinner at Happy Veggies, a vegetarian restaurant and social enterprise that only hires people with hearing disabilities. Fourteen past guests, ranging from a guest who had visited over three years ago to recent guests who had visited in April 2017 joined the Museflower Retreat team from Chiang Rai. The gathering allowed guests to connect with each other and reunite with the Museflower team.

The four-day Evolution Asia Yoga Conference took place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the Museflower Retreat booth promoted its yoga retreat packages, sold crystal pendants and bracelets, and awarded a yoga retreat prize giveaway to winner Melissa Chu. The Museflower team participated in the conference sessions, and connected with international yoga teachers interested in renting Museflower Retreat to hold their own yoga retreats. Overall, it was a successful event for Museflower Retreat & Spa to bring an up-and-coming Thai wellness and spa brand to connect with the international yoga and wellness community around Asia.