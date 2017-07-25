Anantara Hua Hins New Hydroponic Farm - Unearths Organic Farm To Table Freshness

Bangkok--25 Jul--Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Anantara Hua Hin Resort is proudly demonstrating its passion and commitment for healthy, sustainable produce with the creation of a new Hydroponic Farm, which will soon enrich the resort's culinary experiences with organic farm to table freshness and hands-on educational activities.

Hydroponic farming is a sustainable and eco-friendly method, rooted in ancient agricultural practices. Reliable, predictable and repeatable, hydroponic farming grows plants using nutrients and water, without soil. In weather controlled greenhouses, water and nutrients are delivered to the root system. Seeds are planted in a soil-like substance, which has excellent water holding capacity to encourage plant growth. Such ideal growing conditions enable plants to grow robustly, rapidly and year round, regardless of the season.

Anantara Hua Hin's new Hydroponic Farm is located on a piece of land adjacent to the resort and is carefully tended to by Anantara's expert gardening team, who are currently cultivating six plots of 1,500 plants, comprising a variety of salads and herbs. Taste distinction alone sets this fresh produce part, made even more impressive by the exceptional health and environmental benefits. The organic herbs and salads contain the highest possible nutritional content, while using no soil and significantly less water, land and fertiliser.

In the future, the Hydroponic Farm's fresh harvests will be handed over to Anantara chefs to work their magic, providing resort guests and team members with a range of nourishing dishes. The Hydroponic Farm also offers opportunities for guests and team members to work together, enjoying educational, hands-on farming activities. Enriching Spice Spoons Cooking School adventures, culinary enthusiasts will be invited to participate in sustainable farming initiatives, and also hand-pick fresh produce to use in their Thai cooking class recipes.