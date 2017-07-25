Award-winning Royal Cliff Hosts Successful TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program 5

Bangkok--25 Jul--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group was recently the chosen venue for the TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program (WEP 5).

For the first time, TISCO WEP members gathered at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group for this exciting 2-day event which was aimed to continue to grow and develop the relationship of members of each WEP generation.

On the first day, under the theme 'Under the Deep Blue Sea' WEP5 members participated in fun activities at the Orchid Ballroom of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel where they greatly enjoyed the impressive services and facilities provided by the hotel. On the second day, members from WEP 1-4 also joined the special dinner held at the Head of State Chamber where they enjoyed exceptional cuisine. Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, the Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and a member of WEP 4, gave a warm welcome to all the generations of WEP.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), makes up an award-winning resort convention model making it a premier meetings and events destination in Southeast Asia.

