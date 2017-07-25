Award-winning Royal Cliff Hosts Successful TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program 5

Award-winning Royal Cliff Hosts Successful TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program 5General Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 12:34
On the first day, under the theme 'Under the Deep Blue Sea' WEP5 members participated in fun activities at the Orchid Ballroom of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel where they greatly enjoyed the impressive services and facilities provided by the hotel. On the second day, members from WEP 1-4 also joined the special dinner held at the Head of State Chamber where they enjoyed exceptional cuisine. Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, the Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and a member of WEP 4, gave a warm welcome to all the generations of WEP.
The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), makes up an award-winning resort convention model making it a premier meetings and events destination in Southeast Asia. Operating four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience, it is an ideal luxury destination for leisure and business travelers. Want to hold your next event at the Royal Cliff and PEACH? Request for a proposal by contacting our Sales Managers at (+66) 38 250 421 Ext: 2845 or emailing: mice@royalcliff.com.
