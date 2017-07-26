Birds Nest Delicacies at Dynasty Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Birds Nest Delicacies at Dynasty Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 12:38
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok presents delicious and healthy dishes using the famed Chinese bird's nest delicacy. The only challenge is deciding what to choose from chef's lists of creative recipes using seafood, ginkgo nuts, and bamboo pith. Available from 17th – 27th July 2017.
The hearty menu includes fresh crab meat and bird's nest soup (THB 650++); double-boiled bird's nest with ginkgo nuts (THB 950++); deep fried minced shrimp wrapped with tofu dressing with bird's nest, or braised stuffed bamboo pith with bird's nest (prices start from THB 1,000++).
