Kisso kicks off #Flavors of Osaka Guest Chef Promotion

Kisso kicks off #Flavors of Osaka Guest Chef PromotionGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 17:19
Kisso Japanese restaurant at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit launched its "Flavors of Osaka" guest chef promotion on Friday evening, July 21, 2017, featuring renowned Japanese chefs from Sheraton Miyako Hotel Osaka.
Ms. Thailand 2010 & 2011, Khun Kritchaporn Homboonyasak (center), 'cut the ribbon' on the promotion, featuring Chef Masahiro Kayagasako, Head Chef from Sheraton Miyako Hotel Osaka, joined by Duangjai Rungreangaree, Hotel Manager and Ismael El Badaai Santos, Food & Beverage Manager at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. "Flavors of Osaka" runs from 21-30 July 2017.
Kisso is open for lunch daily from 12:00 to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. On the 8th fl, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit. For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or email kisso.bangkok@westin.com Visit us on www.kissojapaneserestaurant.com and find us on www.facebook.com/kissobangkok
