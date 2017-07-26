Brand KU Creative Workshop was successfully conducted at Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH

Bangkok--26 Jul--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

The recently conducted Brand KU EXT Workshop was a huge success at the award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH).

Under the concept of "Domestic Branding Exploration", more than 80 top executives joined the full day outing where participants experienced activity-based learning workshop activities at the spacious function rooms of PEACH. Consisting of exciting sessions that focus on engaging topics such as "The Art of Storytelling" through a presentation conducted by Mr. Sutirapan Sakawat, the Head of Marketing at SCB Thailand and "Designing Your Success Story" by Professor Pratchaya Piyamanothum, everyone gained profound insights with regards to strengthening and developing brand power.

After a full day meeting, the participants also indulge in a fun and exclusive buffet dinner at Royal Cliff's Sunset Terrace Lobby and Bar which overlooks the breathtaking Gulf of Thailand. With fun ice-breaker activities along with entertaining story-telling presentations that illustrated what everyone learned from the day's sessions, the Brand KU EXT workshop was deemed a huge success at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.

"Hats off to the Royal Cliff! This is one of the best hotels we've ever held our event in. We were very impressed with everything. I have been organizing various events in the past and have been to many 5-star hotels around Thailand and none can truly compare with the Royal Cliff. From their fantastic facilities on-site to the amazing service we experienced, everything was highly ideal." Dr. Sirirat Kosakarika, Course Founder of Brand KU and Senior Professor of Kasertsat University said. "Our accommodations were spacious and comfortable with great amenities that all of us enjoyed. We experienced different function rooms in many styles which made our events very interesting. Because of the size of the venue, multiple functions can conveniently happen simultaneously. The property also has beautiful outdoor spaces. Most importantly, the staff were very efficient, unobtrusive and took care of all of us very well. The management here is fantastic! It is truly in a class of its own."

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH were the chosen venue for this year's Brand KU EXT workshop and outing for its amazing all-encompassing facilities and exceptional services that can cater to all types of groups. The property enabled participants to experience the convenience of staying right across the convention center, making it easy for them to walk from their hotel rooms under covered walkways to the different venues.

Brand KU EXT Program is a personal brand extension program for top executives provided by the Faculty of Business and Administration of Kasertsart University which aims to help companies discover and develop their brands as well as solidify their brand identity.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), makes up an award-winning resort convention model making it a premier meetings and events destination in Southeast Asia. Operating four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience, it is an ideal luxury destination for leisure and business travelers. Want to hold your next event at the Royal Cliff and PEACH? Request for a proposal by contacting our Sales Managers at (+66) 38 250 421 Ext: 2845 or emailing: mice@royalcliff.com.

