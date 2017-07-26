JAIME le Dejeuner: five-course set lunch only 1,100 Baht net featuring culinary creations by Michelin Star Chef Jean-Michel Lorain

Bangkok--26 Jul--Vivaldi

J'AIME Restaurant, located on the 2nd floor of U Sathorn Bangkok, is pleased to introduce a new five-course set lunch menu, J'AIME le Dejeuner, designed to be expressive, colourful, delicious, and most importantly, affordable. JAIME's new lunch offering is available for only 1,100 Baht net per person, and includes one soup, two scintillating and light appetizers, a choice of two main dishes and dessert. Lunch is served from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm every day (except Tuesdays, and the last Sunday of the month since the restaurant hosts its monthly brunch).

The first course consists of Sweetcorn soup with chive cream, and grilled and pickled baby corn, the two appetizers are Vegetable and exotic fruit salad served with pumpkin puree, and Shellfish juice and Italian basil gelee with clam, tomato and lemon confit. A choice of main courses include Bouillabaisse-style rock fish with saffron-scented fennel puree, or Braised pork shank and cheeks Parmentier with homemade ravioli and carrot and apple puree. Dishes arrive quickly to suit all diners, even those on a busy lunch schedule. Dessert is a Pistachio milk ice cream and mandarin sorbet marble served with orange marmalade and dark chocolate tuile.

J'AIME le Dejeuner can also be enjoyed as the Express 3-course business lunch, with the same focus on supreme quality, and a guarantee that courses come very quickly to suit the lives of business persons on the go. Priced at 990 THB.

Head Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti and his team at J'AIME Restaurant constantly create exciting new menus developed through the use of recipes by two Michelin starred French Chef, Jean-Michel Lorain.

The menus exemplify Jean-Michel's passion and inspiration combining tropical vegetables, herbs and spices with ingredients from the four corners of the culinary world. The restaurant also emphasises the importance of using locally sourced produce, including products from the Royal Project. J'AIME's latest lunch menus brings evocative 5-star French culinary art to a broader audience, encouraging a highly affordable approach to providing the finest French food available anywhere in Bangkok. Indeed, the concept of the restaurant is to introduce exotic French menus to represent the identity and quintessential nature of the food, whilst featuring the same identity as that which is on offer at La Côte Saint Jacques in Joigny, France, inherited from generation to generation by the Lorain family.

J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn. For more information and reservations please call J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain on 02 119 4899 or email reserve@jaime-bangkok.com Please visit the website at www.jaime-bangkok.com