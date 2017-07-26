Photo Release: Board Chairman of SMC Visited the Booth at the MOF International Culture Charity Fair

Bangkok--26 Jul--Secondary Mortgage Corporation Miss Banthornchome Kaewsa-ard, Fiscal Policy Advisor of Ministry of Finance, Board Chairman of Secondary Mortgage Corporation (SMC), a state enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, recently came to visit the SMC's booth which revenue generated will be donated to charitable organizations, at "the MOF International Culture Charity Fair", welcomed by SMC's executives and staff at the car park, Gate 1, Ministry of Finance.

