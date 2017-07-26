Tantalizing Japanese Grill Set at Eurasian Grill

Bangkok--26 Jul--Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside Throughout July – August 2017, relish yourself in a scrumptious 3-course Japanese Grill in a luxury setting of our finely decorated restaurant Eurasian Grill at Ramada Plaza Bangkok Menam Riverside. Come to us and perhaps start your meal with delicious grilled sesame tuna salad with sesame dressing, followed by a fine double boiled crab claw served with Japanese mushroom clear soup, and ended with mouthwatering grilled Miso marinated Hokkaido scallops that come with grilled mixed vegetables sided by Japanese garlic fried rice and pickled turnip. It is only for dinner at THB 890++ per person with a complimentary choice of hot or cold green tea. For more information or reservations,please call 02-6881000 ext. Eurasian Grill or email:fb@ramadaplazamenamriverside.com.

