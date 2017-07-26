FRESH TASMANIAN OYSTER FROM AUSTRALIA

Bangkok--26 Jul--The Kirimaya
A thousand years ago, the oyster had discovered by Australian Aborigines and become their food. It is now the fresh Tasmanian oyster season awaiting for you to experience at Tani Restaurant.
  • Half shell fresh oyster on ice with assorted Japanese dips
  • Oyster tempura with cheese and salmon roes
  • Roasted oyster with Japanese steamed rice and miso soup
Now – 30 September 2017 at Tani Restaurant from 18:00 - 23:00 hrs. at THB 850++/portion

Tani, the first Japanese cuisine in Khao Yai and is cleverly positioned with a panoramic view of the Khao Yai mountain range. The interior is an Asian contemporary design showcasing Teppanyaki tables and our chefs cooking world class ingredients right before your eyes; freshest is always the best. There are also Yakiniku tables for those who might prefer a different experience and could be aspiring chefs themselves.

For reservation, please contact 044 426 000 or servicecenter@kirimaya.com www.kirimaya.com

