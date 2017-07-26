FRESH TASMANIAN OYSTER FROM AUSTRALIA

Bangkok--26 Jul--The Kirimaya

A thousand years ago, the oyster had discovered by Australian Aborigines and become their food. It is now the fresh Tasmanian oyster season awaiting for you to experience at Tani Restaurant.

Half shell fresh oyster on ice with assorted Japanese dips

Oyster tempura with cheese and salmon roes

Roasted oyster with Japanese steamed rice and miso soup

Now – 30 September 2017 at Tani Restaurant from 18:00 - 23:00 hrs. at THB 850++/portion

Tani, the first Japanese cuisine in Khao Yai and is cleverly positioned with a panoramic view of the Khao Yai mountain range. The interior is an Asian contemporary design showcasing Teppanyaki tables and our chefs cooking world class ingredients right before your eyes; freshest is always the best. There are also Yakiniku tables for those who might prefer a different experience and could be aspiring chefs themselves.

For reservation, please contact 044 426 000 or servicecenter@kirimaya.com www.kirimaya.com