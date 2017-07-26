FRESH TASMANIAN OYSTER FROM AUSTRALIA

FRESH TASMANIAN OYSTER FROM AUSTRALIAGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 17:45
- Half shell fresh oyster on ice with assorted Japanese dips
- Oyster tempura with cheese and salmon roes
- Roasted oyster with Japanese steamed rice and miso soup
Tani, the first Japanese cuisine in Khao Yai and is cleverly positioned with a panoramic view of the Khao Yai mountain range. The interior is an Asian contemporary design showcasing Teppanyaki tables and our chefs cooking world class ingredients right before your eyes; freshest is always the best. There are also Yakiniku tables for those who might prefer a different experience and could be aspiring chefs themselves.
