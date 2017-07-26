New Weekend Dinner Buffet Korean Guest Chefs at Orchid Cafe

Bangkok--26 Jul--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

From July to September, get together with family and friends for special dishes from the carvery at Orchid Cafe.

Highlights from the carvery include whole roasted salmon, rib of Australian beef and New Zealand lamb chops. An array of imported seafood on ice includes Fine de Claire oysters, river prawns, blue crab, snow crab, slipper lobster, and much more.

From August 4 - 20, discover the flavors of Korean cuisine curated by our guest chefs, Mr. Lee Yun Ha and Mr. Lee Jae Bin from JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul bringing their special recipes such as oxtail stew, braised beef short ribs, sam gye roll, at lunch and dinner buffets.

Join us for the Buffet experiences at Orchid Cafe and discover the tastes of Korean cuisine in August.

Lunch and Dinner Buffet

Lunch Buffet: 12.00 – 14.30 hours (Monday – Saturday) 1,200++ Baht per adult and 850++ Baht per child

Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Monday – Thursday) 1,600++ Baht per adult and 1,100++ Baht per child

Weekend Grande Seafood Dinner Buffet

Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Friday – Sunday) 1,950++ Baht per adult and 1,200++ Baht per child

The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498355, email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store