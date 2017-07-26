Buffet for Mom only 85 baht+ to celebrate Mothers Day at the Emerald Hotel

Wednesday July 26, 2017
Bangkok--26 Jul--The Emerald Hotel

On the auspicious celebration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit (Mother's Day) which falls on the 12th August 2017. The Emerald Hotel will be joining in on the celebration by offering a "jasmine corsage and healthy drink" to every mother in every outlet. Every table will get a coupon of 30% discount for Cake Shop.

• The Emerald Coffee Shop : serving international food for buffet lunch (600 baht++/person) and seafood night for dinner (650 baht++/person), your mother pay only 85 baht++ (every 4 customers / table ).
• Daiichi Japanese Restaurant : serving Japanese food with special "Premium Sushi" for buffet lunch and dinner only 650 baht++/person. (every 4 customers / table ).
• Yok Chinese Restaurant: serving the special "Chinese Set Menu" only 6,085 baht++/set A (for 6 persons) and 12,085 baht++/set B (for 10 persons) including free flow soft drink.
*especially for set B will get a complimentary Peking duck coupon to use next time.
• Cake Shop also proudly presents "Mother's Day Cake" only 85 baht+/piece.

The Emerald Family Club @ Ratchada Lounge providing photo booth for your memorable family picture, entertained by Bozo with magic show, mouthwatering with many kinds of snack, child can decorate the cupcake by themselves to be a gift for their mom only for lunch time. Don't miss this special event once a year!!!

Special activity!! Taking photo of your family in any restaurant on Mother's Day and check-in at our fanpage, you will get a chance to win FREE buffet voucher.
For more information or reservation, kindly call 0-2276-4567





