BTEC Graduates from RIC Ready Themselves to Study Abroad

BTEC Graduates from RIC Ready Themselves to Study AbroadGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 14:17
RIC Bangkok is holding its graduation ceremony for their BTEC students (Business Technology Education Council) at the RIC Campus Hall of Ceremonies on Tuesday, 18th July 2017. The BTEC Higher National Diploma (HND) is a 3-year international program with two years of applied studies in Bangkok and one year of continuing education abroad. (BTEC HND 2 + 1 Bachelor's Degree).
• BTEC uniquely offers students a first class education based on applied learning concepts as well internationally recognised vocational and educational qualifications. As reported in Wolf's report for the Department of Education in the UK, students studying BTECs have better employment opportunities compared to regular university graduates due to the nature of the curriculum and study programme. BTEC has established a solid reputation for academic excellence by offering real world solutions through applied learning platforms that give students the necessary skill set to succeed in their chosen careers.
• The Graduation Ceremony will highlight students that have graduated with a BTEC Higher National Diploma (HND) in Business Studies and who will then head to the UK to study for one further year at a UK University to complete their Bachelor's degree.
RIC is proudly holding the BTEC Graduation Ceremony. Parents, students, dignitaries and guests are attending this event at the RIC campus. Event highlights include the showcasing of work and achievements by students including award winning projects.
Guest of Honour at the ceremony will be Mr Simon Young, Qualifications Director (BTEC & Pearson) for Asia-Pacific. Mr Young will be travelling to Bangkok specifically for the event. Dr Virachai Techavijit, Chairman of Regent's International School and College, Mr Nitin Dutta, Executive Director of RIC and Mr Warren Stanworth, Academic Director of RIC will be hosting the event.
"This graduating class represents another crowning achievement of the success of BTECs in Thailand. This programme is a blended format of lectures, applied learning techniques, vocational training and real world practical experience that sets students up for success as they embark on the next year of academic studies abroad. This is the future of learning and is already a growing global trend" stated Mr Simon Young.
