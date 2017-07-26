Mooncake Festival at Liu Special Treats at Conrad Bangkok

Bangkok--26 Jul--Conrad Bangkok

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also known as the Mooncake Festival and celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the traditional East Asian lunar calendar, which falls on September 15th this year. Across East Asia, from Korea to Singapore, it is a joyous time marked by various happy customs and festivities, and especially by the enjoyment of sweet and creamy or salty and scrumptious Cantonese mooncakes. The round and interestingly patterned mooncake is a symbolic and delicious treat during the festival. Our Chinese Master Chef Jacky Chan of Liu restaurant in Conrad Bangkok carefully prepares his mooncakes using only the highest quality ingredients, with all-time fave 'East meets West' flavors being Golden Custard and Classic Durian.

These exquisite mooncakes will be freshly baked each day and are available from 21st August to 4th October 2017 in various sizes.

4 pieces in a Conrad Precious Chest: THB 650 net

8 pieces in a Conrad Precious Chest: THB 1,150 net

Early bird orders receive up to a 10% discount and 15% discount for credit card holder (CitiBank, SCB and KTC) before 15th September 2017.

Conrad Bangkok Mooncake Counter will be available to visit and purchase on 21st August till 4th October 2017.

Liu restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 2nd floor of Conrad Bangkok For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok and find us on www.facebook.com/conradbangkokhotel