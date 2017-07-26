Mooncake Festival at Liu Special Treats at Conrad Bangkok

Mooncake Festival at Liu Special Treats at Conrad BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 15:56
The Mid-Autumn Festival is also known as the Mooncake Festival and celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the traditional East Asian lunar calendar, which falls on September 15th this year. Across East Asia, from Korea to Singapore, it is a joyous time marked by various happy customs and festivities, and especially by the enjoyment of sweet and creamy or salty and scrumptious Cantonese mooncakes. The round and interestingly patterned mooncake is a symbolic and delicious treat during the festival. Our Chinese Master Chef Jacky Chan of Liu restaurant in Conrad Bangkok carefully prepares his mooncakes using only the highest quality ingredients, with all-time fave 'East meets West' flavors being Golden Custard and Classic Durian.
- 4 pieces in a Conrad Precious Chest: THB 650 net
- 8 pieces in a Conrad Precious Chest: THB 1,150 net
Liu restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 2nd floor of Conrad Bangkok For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok and find us on www.facebook.com/conradbangkokhotel
