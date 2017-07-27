Happy Mothers Day, Mom dines for free at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers

Happy Mothers Day, Mom dines for free at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and TowersGeneral Press Releases Thursday July 27, 2017 15:39
Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to bring your beloved mother and family for a spectacular Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner, on Saturday 12th August, 2017. Come with 4 people (adults rate), mom will dine for free. International brunch buffet price is only THB 2,000 net per person and seafood dinner buffet price is THB 1,250 ++ per person. Come try a variety of delicious food and desserts to impress your dear moms. Discover seafood at the ice station, European food, the Japanese corner where our Chef is standing by to serve sushi and sashimi, and more. Dessert lovers will be happy to find a colorful display of sweets and should definitely try our homemade gelato.
Only on Mother's Day brunch between 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel.
Latest Press Release
