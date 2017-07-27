Photo Release: Thai Meiji Pharmaceutical launches its first skincare products Meiyoku series to Thai market

Bangkok--27 Jul--Vector Group

Thai Meiji Pharmaceutical, a company mainly specialized in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Thailand led by Mr. Akiyoshi Nakazato, Managing Director recently introduced its first skincare cosmetics "Meiyoku" series which containing high quality horse oil and placenta from Kumamoto prefecture to Thai people at Central World.

From Left, Ms. Virithipa Pakdeeprasong (Woonsen), Mr. Akiyoshi Nakazato, Ms. Or-rawan Luangthummuan, Section Manager, Business Planning & Development of Thai Meiji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.