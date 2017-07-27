Tartare Superior at Scarlett Bangkok

Bangkok--27 Jul--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G

Throughout July, chefs at Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant will delight diners with a selection of delicious tartare dishes.

Get together with friends at the chic venue on the 37th floor of Pullman Bangkok Hotel G and savour variety of classic and creative tartare dishes, each freshly made to order and beautifully plated with artistic flair. Our special "Tartare Superior" menu includes succulent lamb tenderloin tartare with olive oil, garlic, onions, olives, tomato, chives, mint, harissa and humus. There will also be a choice of fresh seafood tartare dishes including Italian sea bream tartare with shallots, Italian basil, sundried tomato, balsamico, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese and shrimp and quinoa tartare with tiger prawns, quinoa, lemon jus, chives, cucumber and salmon roe. Other highlights include Mediterranean tuna tartare with sesame oil, ginger, soja and wasabi, Canadian lobster tartare with lime, coriander, mint, soja, onions, and peanuts, vegetable tartare with tomatoes, shallots, Italian basil, olive oil and mozzarella di burrata and a refreshing watermelon tartare with pine nuts, mint, feta cheese, and black pepper. Prices start from just THB 270.

With its elevated 37th floor setting, trendy dcor, exquisite cuisine and impressive wine list, Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is the perfect venue for relaxed evenings while dining and enjoying a stunning city backdrop. Guests can choose to dine alfresco on the terrace or with air conditioned comfort at the stylish restaurant and bar.

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant is open daily from 6pm – 1am. For reservations, please call 02 352 4000, 096 860 7990, email scarlettbkk@randblanb.com or visit our Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/Scarlettwinebarbangkok.