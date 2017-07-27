Bangkok--27 Jul--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya

Food Promotion : July 2017

Mud crabs, glorious mud crabs at Oasis

Soft-shell mud crabs from Thailand are big and meaty, and are on the menu at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya all of July.

The mud crabs are served up with a variety of sauces. Stir-fried with coconut and lemon grass soup, with curry sauce, or with garlic and coriander sauce they are priced at THB 900++ per serving. Stir-fried with black bean sauce or Szechuan spicy chilli sauce, they are THB 950++. Steamed with ginger sauce or with garlic sauce, they are THB 950++.

Oasis has both indoor and outdoor seating, and is open from 06.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call 038-714981.