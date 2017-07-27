Photo Release: Exclusive Grand Opening of Riverside Grills New Concept, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--27 Jul--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Mathieu Bellec, Director of Food and Beverage, recently launched a new concept of Riverside Grill, the restaurant and bar situated by the river at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Riverside Grill offers its diners a two-way indulgence by presenting both a bold array of grilled dishes that are packed full of flavor, and pairing them with a wide variety of beverages that the restaurant has on offer in its 100-label wine list, and its new whisky signature selection. Sarinya Mahadumrongkul, Jarospan Svasti Na Ayudhya, Wimonlak Jongratanameteekul, Nantinee Amranand, Thanu Vajrabhaya, Patmavadee Senanarong, Sirinat Nilvilai-porn and Michael Blaney Davidson also joined the event. Photo shown from left 1. Mr. Thanu Vajrabhaya 2. Ms. Nantinee Amranand 3. Mr. Michael Blaney Davidson 4. Miss Sarinya Mahadumrongkul 5. Mr. Mathieu Bellec, Director of Food and Beverage of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers 6. Ms. Jarospan Svasti Na Ayudhya 7. Ms. Wimonlak Jongratanameteekul 8. Mr. Sirinat Nilvilai-porn

