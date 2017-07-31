SEASONAL CULINARY TREAT OF TRUFFLE La Tavola Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Well-regarded for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials, La Tavola & Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel welcomes the season of summer truffle by creating a special menu featuring the highly-prized delicacy.

Every day in July and August for lunch and dinner, diners can expect only the best from La Tavola & Wine Bar's latest à la carte menu from start to finish. Order a delicious starter like Wagyu beef carpaccio with black truffles while selecting Slow-cooked lamb shoulder and Hokkaido scallops with truffle sauce or Freshly-made Gnocchi with Burrata in truffle cream sauce for mains.

Other Italian's favorites like pizza and risotto are likewise transformed into elegant dishes with perfect complement of freshly shaved truffle boasting the distinctive taste and aroma of the seasonal delight.

Savor the best of Italian black truffle this season from La Tavola & Wine Bar's special Italian menu prepared with refined techniques by new Executive Chef Matthias Mittnacht – available for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday from 1 July to 31 August 2017 with prices starting from Baht 380++ per dish

Find us on the 3rd floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.
For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5010.

