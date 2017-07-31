SEASONAL CULINARY TREAT OF TRUFFLE La Tavola Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

SEASONAL CULINARY TREAT OF TRUFFLE La Tavola Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong HotelGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 12:35
Well-regarded for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials, La Tavola & Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel welcomes the season of summer truffle by creating a special menu featuring the highly-prized delicacy.
Every day in July and August for lunch and dinner, diners can expect only the best from La Tavola & Wine Bar's latest à la carte menu from start to finish. Order a delicious starter like Wagyu beef carpaccio with black truffles while selecting Slow-cooked lamb shoulder and Hokkaido scallops with truffle sauce or Freshly-made Gnocchi with Burrata in truffle cream sauce for mains.
Savor the best of Italian black truffle this season from La Tavola & Wine Bar's special Italian menu prepared with refined techniques by new Executive Chef Matthias Mittnacht – available for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday from 1 July to 31 August 2017 with prices starting from Baht 380++ per dish
Latest Press Release
Honour a special lady this year with Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit. On Saturday 12 August 2017, The SQUARE will welcome families with Thai-style decoration and traditional Thai music in the...
Studying overseas has been a dream for many students in Thailand. With an aim to connect people with learning opportunities, the British Council launched the IELTS Prize in 2011 and, since then, it has supported a total of 170 students in the East Asia...
Mr. Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (left) led the launch of the new grade A office tower, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, with Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Executive Director-Head of Office Services of CBRE Thailand (right) present to provide an...
Well-regarded for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials, La Tavola & Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel welcomes the season of summer truffle by creating a special menu featuring the...
Sasin Entrepreneurship Center at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University collaborates with ecommerceIQ – ASEAN's leading market research firm specializing in online retail -s to provide a curriculum for...