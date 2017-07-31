Shades of Art, Colours of Inspiration Exhibition at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon

Bangkok--31 Jul--Chatrium Hotels and Residences

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon cordially invites you to attend an art exhibition of the exquisite works of renowned local artist Mar Lar titled "Shades of Art, Colours of Inspiration" on the 17th and 18th July 2017 in the hotel's Grand Ballroom, featuring his stunning watercolour and pastel pieces depicting the landscape, historical monuments, everyday lifestyle and innate, natural beauty of Myanmar women from days gone by.

The son of farmers from the Mandalay Division Mar was born in 1953 and gained his love of art from observing the glorious surroundings of his birthplace. He then honed his talent at the State School of Fine Arts in Mandalay which he later returned to after many years, not as a student but as an instructor in art and design. His work has hung in many prestigious places including a number of the country's luxury hotels, the National Museum in Yangon and the official residence of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who honoured Mar last year by bestowing the name "Khit Sone, Ahla Sone" (Shades of Art, Colours of Inspiration) on his 2016 exhibition.

"I would like to celebrate an anniversary exhibition at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon this year to honor the heritage of the name given by her." said Mar.

He added "We need to show the world the hidden culture and heritage of our beautiful country and the place I am proud to call home. As a virgin destination in terms of tourism I hope that through my art travellers gain an insight into all that Myanmar has to offer and wish to experience the wonder of our land for themselves."

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon's General Manager Ms. May Myat Mon Win expressed her feeling "Artist Mar Lar's paintings represent many different shades of inspiration such as glory of our bygone days, reflections of youth and beauty, a sense of peace and harmony, etc. When I first gazed at one of his beautiful masterpieces, I fell in love with it immediately as if I was part of this beautiful setting in that painting. So we decided to start our very own Chatrium collection of master pieces by Myanmar's artists to display at corridors of hotel's guest floors turning the boring corridor into the Art Gallery.

Now we have collected more than 120 paintings and 40 among them are by Artist Mar Lar. We are Hoteliers and we can be Curators too. Chatrium Hotel is indeed very honoured to present the solo Art Exhibition "Khit Sone A Hla Sone" (Shades of Arts, Colours of Inspiration) of Artist Mar Lar who is endorsed by our State Counsellor."

Mar's exhibition will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the 17th and 18th July 2017 in the Grand Ballroom, Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon.

