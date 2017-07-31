Photo Release: BHIRAJ BURI GROUP welcomes new tenants to BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC

Photo Release: BHIRAJ BURI GROUP welcomes new tenants to BHIRAJ TOWER at BITECGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 13:36
Mr. Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (left) led the launch of the new grade A office tower, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, with Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Executive Director-Head of Office Services of CBRE Thailand (right) present to provide an insights on the office trend in the future as well as the rising demand for Grade A office towers in the Sukhumvit-Bang Na area.
BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, which recently received the prestigious Office Development in Thailand award from The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, is the only Grade A office tower in Sukhumvit-Bang Na area under the concept of 'Defining your workplace'.
