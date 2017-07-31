Photo Release: BHIRAJ BURI GROUP welcomes new tenants to BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC

General Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 13:36
Bangkok--31 Jul--Spark Communications

Mr. Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (left) led the launch of the new grade A office tower, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, with Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Executive Director-Head of Office Services of CBRE Thailand (right) present to provide an insights on the office trend in the future as well as the rising demand for Grade A office towers in the Sukhumvit-Bang Na area.

BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, which recently received the prestigious Office Development in Thailand award from The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, is the only Grade A office tower in Sukhumvit-Bang Na area under the concept of 'Defining your workplace'.

Latest Press Release

Mothers Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Ploenchit

Honour a special lady this year with Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit. On Saturday 12 August 2017, The SQUARE will welcome families with Thai-style decoration and traditional Thai music in the...

Three students in Thailand win 2017 British Council IELTS Prize to pursue their dreams of studying overseas

Studying overseas has been a dream for many students in Thailand. With an aim to connect people with learning opportunities, the British Council launched the IELTS Prize in 2011 and, since then, it has supported a total of 170 students in the East Asia...

Photo Release: BHIRAJ BURI GROUP welcomes new tenants to BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC

Mr. Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (left) led the launch of the new grade A office tower, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, with Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Executive Director-Head of Office Services of CBRE Thailand (right) present to provide an...

SEASONAL CULINARY TREAT OF TRUFFLE La Tavola Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Well-regarded for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials, La Tavola & Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel welcomes the season of summer truffle by creating a special menu featuring the...

Thailands Number One Business School, Sasin, Launches First Ecommerce Accelerator Program

Sasin Entrepreneurship Center at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University collaborates with ecommerceIQ – ASEAN's leading market research firm specializing in online retail -s to provide a curriculum for...

Related Topics

BHIRAJ BURI GROUP Nithipat Tongpun CBRE Thailand BHIRAJ TOWER BHIRAJ BURI e-services Thailand director Release: eService