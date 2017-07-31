Mothers Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Ploenchit

Mothers Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel PloenchitGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 13:54
Honour a special lady this year with Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit. On Saturday 12 August 2017, The SQUARE will welcome families with Thai-style decoration and traditional Thai music in the background.
Little ones can enjoy The SQUARE's Kids' Corner with watchful staff on hand. Available on Saturday, 12 August 2017. Brunch is served from noon to 3:00 p.m. and Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Each buffet price is THB 1,499++ per person. 50% discount for children under 12.
Latest Press Release
Honour a special lady this year with Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit. On Saturday 12 August 2017, The SQUARE will welcome families with Thai-style decoration and traditional Thai music in the...
Studying overseas has been a dream for many students in Thailand. With an aim to connect people with learning opportunities, the British Council launched the IELTS Prize in 2011 and, since then, it has supported a total of 170 students in the East Asia...
Mr. Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP (left) led the launch of the new grade A office tower, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, with Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Executive Director-Head of Office Services of CBRE Thailand (right) present to provide an...
Well-regarded for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials, La Tavola & Wine Bar at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel welcomes the season of summer truffle by creating a special menu featuring the...
Sasin Entrepreneurship Center at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University collaborates with ecommerceIQ – ASEAN's leading market research firm specializing in online retail -s to provide a curriculum for...