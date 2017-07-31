Mothers Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Ploenchit

Bangkok--31 Jul--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Treat Mum to afternoon and dinner of delicious food, traditional music and special gifts.

Honour a special lady this year with Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit. On Saturday 12 August 2017, The SQUARE will welcome families with Thai-style decoration and traditional Thai music in the background.

Both buffets highlights include seafood delicacies like New Zealand mussels, fresh oysters, river prawns, poached blue crab, rock lobster and Alaska king crab. Also foie gras station.

Buffets include free-flow Thai herbal drinks, Thai tea and Thai coffee.

Further delighting all mums will be complimentary jasmine hand garland, 'I Love My Mum' cake, and family picture taken against specially decorated backdrop.

Little ones can enjoy The SQUARE's Kids' Corner with watchful staff on hand. Available on Saturday, 12 August 2017. Brunch is served from noon to 3:00 p.m. and Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Each buffet price is THB 1,499++ per person. 50% discount for children under 12.

Special 50% discount for holders of KBank, Citibank, SCB, KTC and Bangkok Bank credit cards (maximum four persons per card).

Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount (maximum four persons per bill).

Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Date: 12 August 2017

Time: Brunch: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dinner: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Price: THB 1,499++ per person (50% discount for children under 12 years old)

Reservation: 02 305 6000 ext. 1632

Website: www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com/special-offers