Photo Release: Stars Stripes Sundowners

Photo Release: Stars Stripes SundownersGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 17:17
Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand) led by Mr. Brenton Mauriello (3rd right), President, organized the 'Stars & Stripes Sundowners', a premier networking event to their members and colleagues from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), recently at Montathip room, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.
