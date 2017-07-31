Photo Release: Stars Stripes Sundowners

Bangkok--31 Jul--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand) led by Mr. Brenton Mauriello (3rd right), President, organized the 'Stars & Stripes Sundowners', a premier networking event to their members and colleagues from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), recently at Montathip room, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Photo shows from left to right:

Mr. Patrick Both, General Manager of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Mr. Wayne Williams, Senior Vice President – Finance of Minor Hotels

Mr. Herman J. Ehrlich, General Manager of Conrad Bangkok

Mr. Brenton Mauriello, President of AustCham

Mr. Peter Baines, OAM Chair, Founder and Managing Director of The Hands Group

Mr. Charles Blocker, Founder and CEO of IC Partners