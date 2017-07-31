Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package at The Grande Spa

Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package at The Grande SpaGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 14:42
Our special 90-minute Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package will leave your skin feeling soft and looking radiant. Phytomer is recognized by spa professionals worldwide as the leader of marine-based beauty therapy. Its products combine scientific advancement with natural ingredients derived from the sea for relaxing and soothing treatments suitable for all skin types.
At The Grande Spa, the Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package includes a 60-minute Phytomer Hydra Blue Facial Treatment, followed by an invigorating 30-minute Siamese Head Massage, all for a special price of 3,500++ baht (as of October 1st, the price is 4,600++ baht). Phytomer Hydra Blue Facial is the perfect balance of effective moisturizing and intense relaxation. The brand's signature product helps moisturize and comfort the skin to instantly reveal its natural freshness.
Renowned as one of the finest day spas in Bangkok, The Grande Spa is a sanctuary where purity, stillness, and silence create a refuge for body and mind. Here, professional therapists, gracious Thai hospitality, and a calming environment ensure an unforgettable spa experience.
SPG members enjoy the special privilege of 20% off à la carte treatments from Monday – Friday between 09:00 – 15:00 hours (excluding express treatments). Not a member? To enroll, please contact our front office team.
