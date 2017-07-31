Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package at The Grande Spa

Bangkok--31 Jul--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

July – This August and September, escape the seasonal downpours and experience the tranquility of The Grande Spa.

Our special 90-minute Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package will leave your skin feeling soft and looking radiant. Phytomer is recognized by spa professionals worldwide as the leader of marine-based beauty therapy. Its products combine scientific advancement with natural ingredients derived from the sea for relaxing and soothing treatments suitable for all skin types.

At The Grande Spa, the Phytomer Comfort and Radiant Package includes a 60-minute Phytomer Hydra Blue Facial Treatment, followed by an invigorating 30-minute Siamese Head Massage, all for a special price of 3,500++ baht (as of October 1st, the price is 4,600++ baht). Phytomer Hydra Blue Facial is the perfect balance of effective moisturizing and intense relaxation. The brand's signature product helps moisturize and comfort the skin to instantly reveal its natural freshness.

Discover the benefits of a Phytomer Hydra Blue Facial Treatment and a Siamese Head Massage at The Grande Spa in August and September.

Renowned as one of the finest day spas in Bangkok, The Grande Spa is a sanctuary where purity, stillness, and silence create a refuge for body and mind. Here, professional therapists, gracious Thai hospitality, and a calming environment ensure an unforgettable spa experience.

Make your day memorable. Enrich your life through the healing philosophy of The Grande Spa.

The Grande Spa is open daily from 09:00 – 23:00 hours, with the last treatment at 22:00 hours.

SPG members enjoy the special privilege of 20% off à la carte treatments from Monday – Friday between 09:00 – 15:00 hours (excluding express treatments). Not a member? To enroll, please contact our front office team.

For further information or reservation, please call 02 6498121, email: spa.grande@luxurycollection.com

or visit our online store: http://www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store/thegrandespa