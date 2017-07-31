UNO MASs Exclusive Spanish Dinner with Guest Chef Miguel Cobo, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--31 Jul--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Join us for a special Wine Dinner at UNO MAS restaurant featuring Guest Chef Miguel Cobo of Cobo Vintage, who has been in the culinary field for over 10 years and awarded a Michelin star in 2006, on Thursday, 10 August 2017 at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld from 18.30 hrs onwards for one night only! Priced at THB 4,500++ per person (food and wine pairing), (plus government tax and service charges).

The incredibly special menu includes highlights such as Lobster royale served with shitake dashi, Gillardeau oyster served with sour apple soup, cucumber and celery frost, Roasted monkfish served with black olive marinade and crustacean 'Pil Pil' and Thai panna cotta served with coconut ice cream and yuzu gel, plus mouth-watering menus.

Join us for an intimate evening of phenomenal food perfectly paired with the finest wines. A not to be missed culinary experience and seating is very limited. For more information or to make reservations, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com