Thailands Number One Business School, Sasin, Launches First Ecommerce Accelerator Program

Thailands Number One Business School, Sasin, Launches First Ecommerce Accelerator ProgramGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 11:30
Sasin Entrepreneurship Center at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University collaborates with ecommerceIQ – ASEAN's leading market research firm specializing in online retail -s to provide a curriculum for ecommerce professionals to become the next batch of digital leaders, The Leadership Ecommerce Accelerator Program (LEAP).
"As the leading business school in Thailand, Sasin always aims to equip its students and alumni with the latest knowledge to drive success. With ecommerce and technology disrupting many industries, we've partnered with ecommerceIQ to offer our students the opportunity to thrive in this fast-growing space," saidNick Pisalyaput, Co-founderof the Sasin Entrepreneurship Center. The 10-week English curriculum is scheduled to begin onSeptember 9th 2017and will take place at Sasin. For more information, or to apply for the program, please contact https://ecommerceiq.asia/leap-ecommerceiq-sasin/
