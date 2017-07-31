Perfect Skin at Tammachart Spa

Perfect Skin at Tammachart SpaGeneral Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 14:20
Experience fruitful relaxation at Tammachart Spa, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. We are introducing 2 special scrub the Coconut body scrub, a natural treatment that will help soften skin or the pineapple body scrub which will rejuvenate and purify your skin along with reducing wrinkles. Each 60 minute scrub is only 1,500 baht net / person and available from August - 30 September 2017.
