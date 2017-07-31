Perfect Skin at Tammachart Spa

Bangkok--31 Jul--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Experience fruitful relaxation at Tammachart Spa, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. We are introducing 2 special scrub the Coconut body scrub, a natural treatment that will help soften skin or the pineapple body scrub which will rejuvenate and purify your skin along with reducing wrinkles. Each 60 minute scrub is only 1,500 baht net / person and available from August - 30 September 2017.

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension Tammachart Spa or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/offers/fruity-scrubs/